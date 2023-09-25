Minnesota Hack: Get Rid Of Those Annoying Gnats With This Easy Fix

EVERY...DARN...YEAR!

It never fails. When July rolls around, I start bringing in tons of delicious goodness from my Dad's garden. It typically starts with Zucchini, and then goes into other delicious things like tomatoes, peppers, rhubarb, and strawberries; then in the fall, the fiesta turns into apples and pumpkins. Unfortunately, I also have to battle the gnats every year for at least 6 months out of the year. I can't stand it. You're trying to wash dishes, and they fly up your nose. You try to cook something and one lands on your face. I'm done with gnats taking over my kitchen just because I like fresh vegetables in my kitchen every now and then!

While I've come to get used to these little buggers hovering in my cat and dog dishes, and anything that gets left out uncovered, I also don't like it. Every now and then they invade something you spent hours creating; like homemade apple pie! You covered it, you thought the pie was safe. Alas, the darn little gnats will find their way into just about anything unless you find a way to take care of them.

Photo by Marisol Benitez on Unsplash Photo by Marisol Benitez on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

MEDIOCRE METHODS

So I've been trying different things over the past few years. I've tried purchasing these little flower-shaped containers off the internet that they are attracted to and fall into. Yeah...it works. I've also tried putting out a glass of beer, with tinfoil on the top of the glass and a hole poked into it. I can see that they gather on the top in droves, but I'm not sure they fall in and drown.

HACK THIS

So this year, I thought I'd try something that seems to be tried and true. It was recommended on the internet to put a large plate out with some water and dish soap on it. Put several plates around the room in which you have the problem, and see if it takes care of your gnat problem. It supposedly is guaranteed to put a dent in your gnat population.

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash loading...

What methods have you tried? Send your ideas to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com. I'd love to hear your tried and true methods. Thank you!

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.