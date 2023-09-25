Powerball Jackpot Leaps to 4th Largest in Game’s History

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to the fourth largest in the game's history.

The jackpot stands at $785 million for the next drawing Monday. The jackpot has a cash value of $367 million.

The last drawing on Saturday produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the country including three tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One ticket in Michigan matched all five white balls and doubled the prize with the power play to win $2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

The overall odds of winning any prize are one in 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

