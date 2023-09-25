Sauk Rapids Police Sergeant Being Promoted
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A longtime member of the Sauk Rapids police department is getting a promotion.
During Monday's meeting, the Sauk Rapids City Council is expected to approve Sergeant Brent Bukowski's promotion to Assistant Police Chief.
He was hired back in 2000.
Creating the Assistant Chief's position was approved by the council last year and Bukowski will be the first to hold that rank in the city.
Besides the Chief and Assistant Chief positions, Sauk Rapids is authorized to have four sergeants and 12 officers.
Earlier this year, Bukowski was one of two finalists for the position of Police Chief in Sartell.
