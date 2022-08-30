Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week.

Get our free mobile app

The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the bridge Wednesday and Thursday, forcing drivers to detour around the work zone.

The detour will be via Paul Larson Memorial Drive, 9th Avenue Northwest, and Lindbergh Drive. All lanes will reopen by 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes