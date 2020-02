The St. Cloud State men's hockey team swept #8 Minnesota-Duluth last weekend. SCSU Head Coach Brett Larson joined Jim Erickson at the Green Mill in downtown St. Cloud Monday night. Here this week's show below.

The SCSU men's hockey team will play at Western Michigan Friday and Saturday nights at 6:07 p.m., pregame both nights on River 96.7 at 5:30.