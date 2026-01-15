The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has a big home series with 6th ranked Minnesota-Duluth Friday and Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies host the Bulldogs at 7pm Friday and 6pm on Saturday. SCSU head coach Brett Larson joined me on WJON.

Hot Streak

The Huskies are 11-8-3 this season, are coming off a split at Omaha last weekend and a championship in winning the Cactus Cup in Palm Springs, California. SCSU has won 4 of their last 5.

Important Series

SCSU is 19th in the country in the MPI poll. That's the poll that picks the NCAA tournament. SCSU is 3 spots out of the tournament at the moment. Larson says UMD is 6th in the MPI so having a good weekend with them would be big toward their postseason goals.

Top Performance

Larson says Tyson Gross has really emerged as the team's leading scorer and has been their top faceoff guy. He says Gross plays a great 200 foot game. Other top contributors include Barrett Hall, Austin Burnevik, and Cooper Wylie.

Keys for the Weekend

Larson says to beat UMD this weekend they need to stay out of the penalty box and play their best hockey. He says he wants to see SCSU fans come out in full force to support the team this weekend.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brett Larson, click below.