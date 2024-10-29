SCSU Hockey Moving Up In National Poll

photo - Andrew Ritter

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is coming off a weekend sweep over Augustana College.  SCSU is #10 in this week's USCHO.com Division I poll, which was released Monday.  The 6-1 Huskies were ranked #12 in last week's poll.

St. Cloud State will host #2 Boston College Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 6pm.

The SCSU women's hockey team is ranked #8 again this week in the USCHO.com Division I women's hockey poll.  SCSU will host #1 Wisconsin Friday at 3pm and Saturday at 1pm.

 

