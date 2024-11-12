SCSU Looking to &#8220;Fill The Herb&#8221; This Saturday

SCSU Looking to “Fill The Herb” This Saturday

St. Cloud State's goal is to "Fill the Herb" Saturday November 16 when the 8th ranked SCSU women's hockey team plays Minnesota State at 3 p.m.  Select St. Cloud State men's hockey players will be signing autographs prior to the women's game at 2:30 and the women's hockey players will be available for autographs following their game.

St. John's hockey will play UW-Stout starting at 7 p.m.  All adult tickets are $5 and include admission to both games. Admission is free for children ages 13 and under and men’s hockey season ticket holders.

For more information to to scsuhuskies.com.

 

