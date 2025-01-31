SCSU Men’s Hockey Looking for Turnaround Against UND

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is looking to snap their 6-game losing streak this weekend against rival, North Dakota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU head coach Brett Larson joined me on WJON. He says injuries have hit them hard this season with losses of top players like goaltender Isak Posch and defenseman Cooper Wylie, have hurt them. Larson indicates the season began by winning 1 goal games and that has lately turned into losing 1-goal games.

Larson says the team continues to improve and his young team is growing up. He feels this weekend's series against UND is important for both teams. Larson says winning both games would put them right back into contention for home ice in the NCHC playoffs.

Larson is hopefully they'll get Isak Posch and Cooper Wylie back for the last 6 games of the season. The Huskies are 4-10 in the NCHC and 11-13 overall. SCSU hosts UND tonight at 7:30 and 6:00 p.m. tomorrow night. North Dakota is 7-5 in the NCHC and 12-10-1 overall.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brett Larson, it is available below.