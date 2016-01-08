Breck Tops Apollo- Prep Sports Scoreboard And Schedule

The #3 Apollo Eagles hockey team saw their twelve game winning streak snapped Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime loss to #2 Breck School at the MAC in St. Cloud. Brandon Bissett scored a pair of goals for the Eagles (12-2), and Nick Althaus made 34 saves in the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Friday:

Alexandria @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Hermantown

Boys Basketball

ROCORI 53, Albany 39

Cathedral 78, Zimmerman 51

Friday:

Tech @ Elk River

ROCORI @ Sartell

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Alexandria 1

Brainerd 5, River Lakes 2

Girls Basketball

Tech 53, Sartell 45

Apollo 58, ROCORI 50 (Apollo snaps 59 game losing streak)

Willmar 50, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Foley 49, Cathedral 41