Breck Tops Apollo- Prep Sports Scoreboard And Schedule
The #3 Apollo Eagles hockey team saw their twelve game winning streak snapped Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime loss to #2 Breck School at the MAC in St. Cloud. Brandon Bissett scored a pair of goals for the Eagles (12-2), and Nick Althaus made 34 saves in the loss.
ELSEWHERE:
Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Friday:
Alexandria @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Hermantown
Boys Basketball
ROCORI 53, Albany 39
Cathedral 78, Zimmerman 51
Friday:
Tech @ Elk River
ROCORI @ Sartell
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Hockey
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Alexandria 1
Brainerd 5, River Lakes 2
Girls Basketball
Tech 53, Sartell 45
Apollo 58, ROCORI 50 (Apollo snaps 59 game losing streak)
Willmar 50, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Foley 49, Cathedral 41