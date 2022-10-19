Boys and Girls Soccer Playoff Results; Cathedral Headed to State
Girls Soccer:
Section 8A Final
Cathedral 3, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0
(Kiera Green, Nora Simones and Hope Schueller each scored a goal for the Crusaders. Amelia Newiger posted her 8th shutout of the season in net. Cathedral will play in the Class A state tournament next week. Pairings will be determined Saturday)
Section 8AAA Final
STMA 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
(This is Sartell's first loss this season)
Boys Soccer:
Section 8A Final
Cathedral 2, Fergus Falls 0
(Joe Torborg and Jack Stang each scored a goal for Cathedral. Cathedral is 1701) Cathedral advances to the State Tournament next week. Pairings will be determined Saturday.)
Section 8AA Semifinals
Tech 2, Alexandria 1
Apollo 5, Rocori 2
(Tech will play Apollo at 7:30 pm Thursday at SCSU in the Section 8AA Final)