Boys and Girls Soccer Playoff Results; Cathedral Headed to State

Girls Soccer:

Section 8A Final

Cathedral 3, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0

(Kiera Green, Nora Simones and Hope Schueller each scored a goal for the Crusaders. Amelia Newiger posted her 8th shutout of the season in net. Cathedral will play in the Class A state tournament next week. Pairings will be determined Saturday)

Section 8AAA Final

STMA 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(This is Sartell's first loss this season)

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A Final

Cathedral 2, Fergus Falls 0

(Joe Torborg and Jack Stang each scored a goal for Cathedral. Cathedral is 1701) Cathedral advances to the State Tournament next week. Pairings will be determined Saturday.)

Section 8AA Semifinals

Tech 2, Alexandria 1

Apollo 5, Rocori 2

(Tech will play Apollo at 7:30 pm Thursday at SCSU in the Section 8AA Final)