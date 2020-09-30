Bomba Dud: Twins Swept Out Of Playoffs (Again)

Despite being the higher seed and having home field advantage, the Minnesota Twins were swept out of the American League Wild Card Playoffs Wednesday afternoon. The Astros beat the Twins 3-1 to earn the series win at Target Field.

The Twins scored just two runs in the two-game series on a total of seven hits, while the Astros charted seven runs on 13 hits. Both Twins runs in the series were scored on Nelson Cruz RBI doubles.

The Twins have now lost seven straight playoff series and 18 total playoff games in a row, which is a record for any of the four major sports.