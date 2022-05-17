Body Pulled from Mississippi River in Anoka Identified

ANOKA -- Authorities have identified the name of the body pulled from the Mississippi River over the weekend.

The Midwest Medical Examiner says the body recovered from the river on Saturday is 58-year-old Keith Harvell.

The Anoka Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Harvell back in April. He was last seen in the city of Anoka on April 3rd at 7:20 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Anoka Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.