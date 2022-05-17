Minnesotans in Vegas – Rookie Mistakes to Avoid (and things to do)

I have been to Las Vegas probably close to 10 times or so. It's one of our favorite go-to vacation spots. I know everyone thinks of gambling when they think of Las Vegas, but there is SO many other things to do. Obviously there is the gambling part, but you don't need to do that. In fact, with everything else there is to do, you could avoid that completely... I said you COULD.

Here are some things that I have learned throughout the trips I have taken to Vegas.

USING HOTEL ATMs IS VERY EXPENSIVE

If at all possible, do not use the hotel ATMs. They will charge you a fee of around $8, plus the charge from your bank. Either bring enough cash with you, or head to a bank when you are in Vegas to avoid these charges. Use your debit or a credit card whenever possible. Save your cash for gambling, if you plan on doing that.

MAKE TIME TO GO DOWNTOWN

Get off the strip at least one day while you are in Vegas. The downtown area is fun, there is a lot of action, street performers, and less expensive drinks. Plus, there are some restaurants that are very good, and less expensive than on the strip. Plus, it's kind of fun to see the original casinos and "old Las Vegas".

DON'T OVER INDULGE ON YOUR FIRST DAY

This one happens to a lot of people. They get to Vegas and think "It's Vegas, Baby" and party way too hard. Then you wind up spending the whole second day nursing a hangover, and not taking advantage of all that Vegas has to offer. Plus, there are quite a few "day clubs" that you may not want to miss out on.

DO NOT TOUCH THE MINI FRIDGE

If you happen to be in a hotel room that has a mini fridge and it's stocked with snacks and beverages, do not touch them. Like literally don't touch them. They are weighted, and as soon as you lift them you will be charged. Yikes!! This also goes for any snacks that might be laid out on the counter.

ENJOY THE POOL

Take some time away from the gambling and partying. Take a day to relax by the pool. Just remember, generally you cannot bring any beverages out to the pool. You can bring one non-alcoholic sealed drink out with you - like a water. They want you to buy them from the pool bar, which by the way, is extremely expensive. A large pina coloda will cost you around $27. Crazy.

SHARE ENTREES AT NICE RESTAURANTS

There are some really nice, and expensive restaurants in Vegas. But, you don't need to do that every day. Grab some food along the strip and some grab and go places. If you are trying to stick to a budget, share an entrée' with others that you are with. The portions are generally enormous, so they are easy to share. That way, you can save some cash and also enjoy the the more expensive restaurants. What would you do with the leftovers anyway, right?

Some of the other things you need to know have been included in this video- and there is some great advice here.

