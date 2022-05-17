Fire Crews Respond to House Fire Near Wilson Park

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud fire department responded to a house fire near Wilson Park Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 6:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Riverside Drive Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the home.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love says the homeowners were awaken by the smoke alarms and were able to get out of the house safely, however one cat did die in the fire.

Love says the fire started on the first floor of the home and has been ruled accidental.

The fire caused roughly $150,000 in damage. The St. Cloud Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross are assisting the homeowners who have been displaced.