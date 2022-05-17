St. Cloud Couple Rescued From Sauk River After Kayaks Capsize

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud couple had to be rescued from the Sauk River Sunday after their kayaks capsized.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just after 4:00 p.m. that a woman and her husband were stuck in a grove of trees in the middle of the river.

Several agencies responded to the scene near County Road 121 in Waite Park. The Sauk Rapids Fire Department ultimately launched an airboat and was able to navigate the strong current and get to the couple.

Authorities say the couple launched their kayaks in Rockville and when they got to Waite Park, 49-year-old Christopher McDonald turned around to see where his wife, 49-year-old Stacey McDonald was. Christopher's boat struck a tree and flipped him into the water. Stacey said she tried to stop and help but capsized her kayak.

The couple was treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance and then drove themselves to the hospital.

