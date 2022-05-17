Town Ball Weekly – May 16th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Friday May 13 thru Sunday May 15th

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1 (7 Innings)

The Clippers defeated the Gussies backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and a home run, they had eight players that collected hits and they played good “D”. Their starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Dustin Kramer threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by feisty Nolan Geislinger, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Block went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 with a double and Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-for-3. Adam Gwost and Aaron Fruth both earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Express defeated the Brewers a highway 15 neighbors, backed by three big hits, including a home run and good “D”. Their starting pitcher was veteran Zach Dingmann, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by vet Ben Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two huge RBIs. Andy Dingmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Matt Dingmann earned a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt earned two walks and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3, with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw eight innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth and Josh Lanclot both went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Brady Kenning went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Iten went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Connor Clark went 1-for-4, Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Derrik Orth and Dean Kron both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a good pitching performance. Ben Arends started on the mound for the Hawks, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jordan Kelm, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Ludwig went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffmann went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Nistler had a sacrifice bunt, Cain Renner was hit by a pitch, had a stolen and he scored a run and Stephen Pennertz earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Nate Harren, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Travis Hansen threw four innings, he gave up three hits and a run. Derek Kuechle threw two innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacher, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Connor Lincoln went 1-for- and he scored a run, Tyler Stanwick went 1-for-4 and Travis Hansen had a sacrifice bunt.

SAUK VALLEY

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 SARTELL PONEYS 1

The Muskies defeated their cross town rivals the Poneys, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and eight players that collected hits. The Muskies starting pitcher was veteran righty Adam Wenker, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty John Schumer threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-4 with a double and Jacob Merrill went 3-for-4. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brian and Adam Schellinger both went 1-for-4.

The Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, two runs and two walks. Veteran lefty Jeff Amann closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Will Kranz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 and Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Zach Overboe went 1-for-3 and Kalen Lewis earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (7 IN.)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Lukas Nyberg, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw the final two innings in relief, he issued one walk.

The Joes offense was led by Sam Schneider, he went 4-for-5 with a double for five RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. No. 27 went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-1, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Lucas Theisen went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Taylor Olson earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ryan Skyzmanski, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and one walk. Brett Knudsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Smith threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Drew Turnquist, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake Brown went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jake Samuelson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Jordan Golombiecki had a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Maurer scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 4 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1

The Rivercats defeated their league rivals the Red Devils, backed by five timely hits, including two doubles, good defense and a very good pitching performance. The Rivercats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Al Smith, he went 1-or-4 for a RBI and Sampson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Callan Henkemyer went 2-for-4 with a double and Jake Carper went 1-for-4. Jackson Layer had a sacrifice bunt, Nick Proshek earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Jordan Pick earned a walk and Collin Skaug and Hunter Holewa both scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw a complete game, he gave up just five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ryan Davidson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored their lone run. Blake Bachowksi went 1-for-3 and Eric Simon earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 6 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by six very timely hits, good defense and very good pitching. The Lakers were celebrating their first game under the lights, with many more to come. The Lakers Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Wellman threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Stich threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 1-for-2 with double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jon Dolan went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Caleb Curry went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann was credited for a RBI. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3 and Carter Phillippi was hit by a pitch.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Brock Cichon threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw three innings in relief, he recorded six strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Justin Cichon, he went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Brock Cichon went 2-for-5 and Matt Swanson went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Levi Lampert went 1-for-1. Brandon Welinski and Nick Frieler both earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 17 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by nineteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. The Steves starting pitcher was Nick Krippner, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four walks, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded a dozen strikeouts. Jack Greenland threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued four walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Jake Schelonka, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Andrew Ambrozier went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Meyer went 2-for-6 for a RBI. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Alan Justin and Nick Greer both scored a run.

The Black Sox staring pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Mettenburg threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Ben Mettenburg threw one inning, he gave up two up two hits, one run and he issued four walks. Brady Pesta threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned one walk. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Ryan Benson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Trevor Sawyer earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Ben Miller earned two walks and he scored a run and Andrew Kerzman earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg earned a walk, Brandon Sawyer scored a run and Ike Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by eleven hits, including nine players collecting hits and good defense. The Skis starting pitcher Alex Gwost threw four innings, he gave up no hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw three innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Dustin Parker threw two innings in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by. Dustin Parker, he went 1-for-5 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Joey Hanowski went

3-for-5 for a RBI and Matt Filippi went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Zach Opatz went

1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Player/Manager Matt Baier went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Kapphahn went

1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Kray went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Austin Weisz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Riley Czech went 1-for-1 and Collin Eckman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Reller earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Gabe Hirsch earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickman, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw 1/3 of an inning and No. 15 threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense included Brandon Dickman and Charlie Slivnik both earned a walk, Jake Ethen was hit by a pitch and Connor Breth had a stolen base.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

The Lightning defeated their league foe the Riverdogs, backed by elven hits, including three home runs and three doubles. This gave the Lightning pitchers a great deal of support. Aaron Jenkins started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Caleb Burgraff issued three walks and he gave up two runs. Kody Ruedisili threw the final inning, to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Kody Ruedisili went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Casperson went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Drew Boland went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Nick Kostaska went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Hoge went 1-for-3. Tory Miller went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tyler Wittwer scored a run.

The Riverdogs Nathan Psyck started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he record eight strikeouts. Zach Leibold threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Walcheski threw the final inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-3 with a walk and Zack Cekalla earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Jendro earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Nathan Psyck earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ryan Snyder earned a walk.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 11 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9

The Devils defeated their Victory League rivals the Lumberjacks, by collecting thirteen hits, including a home run and a double. The Devils starting pitcher was Alex Guggisberg, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Knettel threw four innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 4-for-4, with two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Kamden Happke went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base. Kolton Happke went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Zach Houle went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Guggisberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jacob Zontelli went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Zontelli went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Connor Knettel went 1-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Konnor Wicklund earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Michael Moulzolf issued three walks and Mike Beier threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewki closed it out, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Michael Moulzolf went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5, with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-6 and he scored a run, Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-6 and he had a stolen base and Alex Foss earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 12 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2 (7 Innings)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Falcons, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles, five walks and good defense. Their starting pitcher Tate Lange threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Nelson threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Austin Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Drew Lange earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Boeckermann went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Jordan Schmitz, earned a walk , he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Blake Niemeyer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Vetsch, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Russ Fellbaum threw three innings, he gave up one hit, four runs and one walk. Blake Meyer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Gunner Gustafson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Russ Fellbaum went 1-for-3 and Brent Carry and Cooper Grashorn both earned a walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 11 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 1 (7 Innings)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Devils, backed by thirteen hits, including four home runs and a double, nine players collecting hits. Austin Dickmann started on the mound for the Saints, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw two innings to close it out, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Austin Dickmann, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for six huge RBIs. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Will Ethen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Ethan went 2-for-4. Peter Schumer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Douvier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Opatz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Devils starting pitcher was Conner Knettel, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Guggisberg threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. They were led on offense by Kolten Happle, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Zontelli went 1-for-2 with a walk and Conner Knettel went 1-for-2. Kanden Happke, Konner Wicklund and Luke Zontelli all earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE

REGAL EAGLES 3 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Twins, backed by five hits, good defense no solid pitching. Brandon Wedel threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Beier, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Josh Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Beier went 1-for-4. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Blake Karsch was credited for a RBI, Nathan Meyer earned a walk. Jordan Wosmek earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Hunter Magnuson, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Derek Dolezal, he went 2-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Schrader was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Mason Toutges earned a walk and Mike Danielson was hit by a pitch. Jake Rambow went 1-for-5 and Scott Rambow earned two walks.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6 NL-SUNBUERG LAKERS 5

The Pirates defeated the league rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, good defense and a run in the top of the ninth to break up a tie game, this gave their starting pitchers enough support. The Pirates starting pitcher was lefty Sam Oehrlein, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grant Fuchs, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Vagle went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rick “Mr. Consistent” Hendrickson went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Garrett Leusink went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tanner Stanley went 2-for-5, Bennett Evans scored a run and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Lakers stating pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Rasmussen threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Johnson threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Johnson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Ruter went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brandon Rasmussen went 1-for-4. Weston Gjerde, Ryan Torkelson and Caleb Collins all earned a walk and each scored a run and Aaron Zimmer earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by six timely hits and good defense. Their veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Logan Funk, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Will Funk went 1-for-4 with a double and Chad Funk went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3 and Ty Reller earned two walks and he scored the lone run of the game. Carter Birr had a sacrifice bunt and Joe Stangler earned a walk. Caden Sand and Hunter Rademacher both went 1-for-4.

The Rangers veteran Josh Mackedanz started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxson Leyendecker, he went 3-for-3 and he earned a walk and Russell Leyendecker 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Austin Pauls and Bryce Vanderbeek both went 1-for-4 and Parker Brezinka earned a walk. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Chris Whessler went 1-for-2.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 FARMING FLAMES 2 (7 Innings)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by ten hits, with good defense, aided by eight walks and good pitching performances. Veteran righty DJ. Schleicher threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Jokela closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Miller went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Schroeder went

3-for-4 for four RBIs and Cole Schmitz earned a walk, was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grady Notch went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs, Brennan O’Brien and Carter Drontle both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Breyden Einyck, he Ethan two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dominic Eiynck threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Schroeder threw two inning innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Taylor Fourre threw on inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Braeden Einyck, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Josh Becker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Mergen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Carson Holthaus earned a walk. Tylor Schroeder and Aaron Eiynck both went 1-for-3.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by eight hits, including two home runs, good defense and they were aided by twelve walks. Righty Grant Ludwig started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw five innings to earn the win.Tori Olmscheid threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Hopfer threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Matt Lieser went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-1, he earned four walks and he scored four runs. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lucas Holtz went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Trent Wendlandt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Dawson Hemmesch, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Vanderbeek threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Russell Leyendecker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a pair of walks. Russell Leyendecker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-4. Josiah Utsch earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Chris Vanderbeek earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Martins defeated their league foe the Cubs, backed by five hits, aided by four walks and good pitching performances. Scott Lieser threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Zach Martiz, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kyle Lieser had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Derek Koll went 1-for-3, with a sacrifice bunt, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and Jake Lauer was credited for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel earned a walk and Chas Hennen scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cubs offense included Brett Engelmeyer, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Max Wehlage went 1-for-2 with a walk and h Ryan Kramer went 1-for-2.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by five timely hits, a pair of doubles and good defense. This gave the Chargers pitching arms enough support, Carter Tschida started on the hump, he threw four innings, he gave up two, hits one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Revermann closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up four hits one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Eric Terres went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Revermann was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Reagan Nelson was credited for a RBI. Jamie Terres earned a walk and Dylan Gertken scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Will Funk threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Chad Funk went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 and Nolan Sand went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Birr went 1-for-3, Joe Hoppe went 1-for-1 and Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-1 with a walk. Caden Sand earned a walk and Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 MIERE GROVE GROVERS 1

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Grovers in a good pitching dual, the Saints collected four hits including a double and they played good defense. Payton VanBeck started on the mound for the Saints, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Vogt closed it out, he retired one batter.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Derek Wiener went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann earned a walk and Gavin Kampsen had two stolen bases. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Klaphake gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Burch threw two innings in relief, to close it out. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-2 and Josh Olmscheid was credited for a RBI. Alex Welle went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tanner Klaphake scored a run. Jordan Klaphake had a pair of stolen bases and Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-2.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 9

The Springers opened their season with an exhibition action, they defeated the Huskies from the North Star League backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, thee walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Sean Terres closed it out with one inning of relief for the save, he issued one walk and recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Brian Hansen went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and William Huls went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Pennick earned a walk and he scored two runs and Zach Femrite earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Jayden Fleck, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, and one walk. Jake Wyffels threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks. Kyle Messner threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cody Arlt, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Zach Kussel went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he scored a run. Jayden Fleck went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Jon DeRock went 1-for-5, with a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Katzenmeyer went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and Jake Wyffels went 1-for-1. Caleb Marquardt went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bill Marquardt went 1-for-5. Mitch Renne had three walks and and Mathew Piechowski earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 MORA BLUE DEVILS 2

The Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Blue Devils of the Eastern Minny League, backed by ten hits, good defense. They had eight players that collected hits. They did this in walk off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning with their veteran Play/Manager Jef Amann with the game winning single. Their starting pitcher Nate Nierenhausen threw four innings, he gave up just two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Overboe threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Poneys offense was led by Luis Aponte, he went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Brenden Boysen went 1-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay and Kalen Lewis both went 1-for-4. Zach Overboe went 2-for-4 with a double and Dallas Haugen was credited for a RBI. Will Kranz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base,Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Jordan Fish scored a run. Again the walk off hero of this game was player/manager Jeff Amann, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI.

The Blue Devils starting pitcher Derek Graves, he threw three innings and Brett Johnson threw three innings in relief and the pitcher of record was Bryce Norby, he threw a pair of innings.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Bryce Norby, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Humphrey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Nelson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, John Gaub and Mike Schnabel both earned a walk. Derek Graves and Seth Hatch both went 1-for-3 and both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 12 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7

The Hawks of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Victory League, backed by eight hits and aided by fourteen walks. The starting pitcher Matthew Pennertz threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Berg threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Holthaus threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Berg went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner O’Lean earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, given credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Ludwig went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Pennertz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Sam Nistler went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Cain Renner earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Connor Holthaus earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Stephen Pennertz had a sacrifice fly.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jack Opatz, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Douvier threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and four walks. Rolando Ramos threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Rolando Ramos, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Carter Douvier went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Alex Dalbec went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Connor Breth went

1-for-2 with a walk , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Opatz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Tyler Huls went 1-for-5. Will Ethen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Lane Gerard and Matt Caitlin both earned a walk and each scored a run. Jake Ethan was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 15 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Bears of the Victory League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League in some exhibition action. The Bears collected fifteen hits, including three doubles, with ten players collecting hits. The starting pitcher Blake Niemeyer threw two innings, he gave up two hits and recorded a strikeout, Tate Lange threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Lange threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears were led on offense by Drew Lange went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Austin Lange, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Lange went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tony Boeckermann went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Hunter Boeckermann earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a pair of walks and he scored a run. No. 32 went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Blake Niemeyer went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Korte threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Kullberg threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and three walks. Jake Samuelson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Turnquist threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

May 18th THRU May 22

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday May 20

Watkins Clippers at Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Sunday May 22

St. Nicholas Nicks at Kimball Express 2:00

Luxemburg Brewers at Cold Spring Rockies 2:00

Watkins Clippers at Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday May 18

Clear Lake Lakers at Sartell Poneys 7:30

Saturday May 21

Rogers Red Devils at Saratell Muskies 1:30

Sartell Poneys at St. Joseph Joes 4:00

Sunday May 22

Becker Bandits at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Monticello Polecats at Clearwater Rivercats 2:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday May 20

Meire Grove Grovers at Farming Flames 7:30

Saturday May 21

Elrosa Saints at Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

Sunday May 22

New Munich Silverstreaks at Greenwald Cubs 1:30

Richmond Royals at Roscoe Rangers 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday May 20

Randall Cubs at Avon Lakers 7:30

Saturday May 21

Randall Cubs at St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Sunday May 22

Flensburg Falcons at Freeport Black Sox 1:30

Opole Bears at St. Stephen Steves 1:30

St. Wendell Saints at Upsala Blue Jays 1:30

Nisswa Lightning at Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Fort Ripley Rebels at Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Saturday May 21

Norway Lake Lakers at New London-Spicer Twins 7:30

Sunday May 22

Paynesville Pirates at New London-Spicer Twins 1:30

Regal Eagles at Starbuck Stars 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday May 18

LUXEMBURG BREWERS at COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7:30

Friday May 20

Greenwald Cubs at Cokato Kernels 7:30

Saturday May 21

Princeton at Kimball Express 1:30

Nowthen Knights at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Monticello Polecats at Brainerd Bees 1:00

Freeport Black Sox at Mora Blue Devils 2:00

Freeport Black at Quamba Cubs 4:00

Minneapolis North Stars at Cold Spring Springers 1:00

Sunday May 22

Sauk Centre Titans at Lake Henry Lakers 1:00