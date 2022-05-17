“Disney Princess” Show Added To State Fair Grandstand Lineup

The Minnesota State Fair announced the addition of three more Grandstand shows for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get Together. The Beach Boys will be joined by The Temptations for a show on August 29, Portugal. The Man will play the fair on August 27 and a traveling Disney Princess show will take the stage on Monday, September 5.

Four actresses with Broadway and/or animated film backgrounds will take the stage to sing Disney classics. However, the show's website says that the performers will not be 'in costume' for the show.

From the tour website:

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

The website adds that while the show is appropriate for all ages it is recommended for kids age 6 and up. The performance lasts two hours and includes an intermission.

The current cast, which is subject to change, features Christy Altomare (Anya on Broadway), Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson (Anna's standby for Broadway's Frozen), Arielle Jacobs (Princess Jasmine on Broadway), Courtney Reed, Anneliese van der Pol (That's So Raven), Syndee Winters (Nala on Broadway), Adam J Levy and Benjamin Rauhala.

Tickets for the show cost $27 and $37 and are all reserved seating. Tickets are set to go on sale at the Minnesota State Fair Box Office on Friday morning.

