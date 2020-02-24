Blues Beat Wild Sunday In St. Paul

The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center Sunday night. The Wild is now 29-25-7 on the season, five points out of a Western Conference playoff spot.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission before Marcus Foligno got the Wild on the board early in the second period. However, that was all the offense Minnesota could muster, with the Blues scoring again in the second period and once more in the third.

The Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night at the X. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.