Big Second Half Pushes Gophers Past Providence

The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team beat Providence 86-74 Monday night in Rhode Island. The Gophers are now 2-0 on the season.

Minnesota trailed 39-36 at the half before exploding for 50 points in the second half. Jordan Murphy led the Gophers with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Nate Mason added 17 points in the win.

The Gophers will host Niagara on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off on AM 1390.