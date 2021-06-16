Becker Softball Team Wins Class AAA State Championship

MANKATO -- The Becker High School softball team is returning home from the state tournament with some hardware.

The Bulldogs earned a first-place finish in Class AAA of the MSHSL Softball State Tournament with a 4-0 win over Winona in the championship on Wednesday.

The number three seed, Becker also beat Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Benilde-St. Margaret 5-1 in the semifinals. In addition to the achievement, Head Coach Jason Baune reached the 300 win mark earlier this month. He has been with the team for 19 years.

This spring has been a successful one for Becker girl's athletics as the basketball team took first place as well in the Class AAA finals back in April.

Sartell High School's softball team also made it to the state tournament in Class AAA but fell 6-5 to Winona in the first round.

Get our free mobile app