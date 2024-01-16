ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Sons of Norway are hosting their 16th Annual Barnelopet cross-country or Nordic ski event at Riverside Park on Sunday. The event is for kids ages 3-13 with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. and races starting at 1:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Barnelopet roughly means "children skiing" in Norwegian and Event Organizer Nicholas Snavely says it's a great way for kids to try Nordic skiing:

"Kids always love it, being outside and having a little racing atmosphere but it's all fun and games. At the end of their youth race, they get a little medallion from the Sons of Norway so it's a great way to get the kids outdoors in the wintertime and try out cross-country skiing especially if they have never tried it before.

Co-Event Organizer Tolly Vollen says they wanted to give kids something fun to do in the winter, and Barnelopet is a traditional children's event in Norway:

"Thought there should be some fun event for children and it's a traditional, popular sport in Norway. They have an event at home at Holmen Ski Area that hosts oh about over a thousand children each year during their ski festival."

(Sarah Mueller, WJON) (Sarah Mueller, WJON) loading...

Snavely says there will be free ski equipment for the kids to use and they set up the races by age groups. Tolley says they expect over 60 kids to turn out so advanced registration is encouraged but you can register the day of the event. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate, and Norwegian treat demonstrations and sampling.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On