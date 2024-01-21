Riverside Park Helps Take Edge Off Winter [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Riverside Park in St. Cloud was the place to be this weekend for some fun activities. Over 250 people attended the St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Winter Chill event on Saturday. From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., people could take part in sledding, Nordic skiing, and snowshoeing outside.
Inside there were arts and crafts, smores, and other snacks. There were free ski rentals and lessons too.
Sunday was the 16th Annual Barnelopet Nordic Ski Race for kids ages 3 to 13. Despite the limited amount of snow, over 65 kids took part in the races and got a medallion for participating. There were also cookies, hot chocolate, and other goodies on hand for them. Equipment was free to use and prizes were awarded as well.
