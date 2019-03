ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies beat NSIC foe University of Sioux Falls 88-82 Friday night.

SCSU extended their winning streak to four games. Senior Jon Averkamp led the Huskies with 27 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Sean Smith also had a big game, finishing with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Smith shot nearly 70 percent on the night.

Up next for SCSU is a matchup with Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.