Atlanta Dream Spoil Lynx’ Winning Streak

The Minnesota Lynx came up short on the road against the last place Atlanta Dream on Friday night. It marks the first time since 2017 that the Lynx have lost on the road when holding an opponent under 40 percent shooting.

Both teams struggled to get going offensively. Despite outscoring Atlanta in two of the four, Minnesota trailed at the end of every quarter. They ultimately fell to the Dream 60-53, scoring their fewest point in a game in over nine years.

Danielle Robinson led the team in scoring with 14 points. Sylvia Fowles tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds for her 157th career double-double. She has now tied Lisa Leslie's all-time WNBA record. Odyssey Sims added nine points and Napheesa Collier finished with eight rebounds.

The Lynx fall to 9-7. They are currently sitting second in the western conference and fourth in the league. They will return to Target Center on Sunday night to host the Phoenix Mercury. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.