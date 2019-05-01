Astros Annihilate Twins Tuesday

The Houston Astros made short work of the Twins in an 11-0 win Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins, who saw their four game winning streak snapped with the loss, are now 17-10 on the season.

Minnesota managed just three hits in the loss, including two by Max Kepler, while striking out 12 times. Gerrit Cole picked up the win for the Astros after tossing seven scoreless innings and striking out 11 batters while allowing just a single hit.

Micheal Pineda took the loss for Minnesota with five innings of work in which he allowed five runs on nine hits.

The Twins will try to bounce back Wednesday night when they host the Astros at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.