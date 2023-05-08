Are You Ready For Some Fun? Foley Fun Days Announces 2023 Entertainment Schedule

Get ready for some fun this summer as Foley has announced its Foley Fun Days entertainment schedule and it features some homegrown talent! Stifle, Sawyer's Dream, and Skally Line will be performing this year at Foley Fun Days. Foley Fun Days is June 16th-June 21st, 2023!

Foley Fun Days announced the entertainment schedule over the last few days on their Facebook page.

On Tuesday, June 20th the group The Skally Line will be performing, according to the band's website they perform:

Stringband blues, Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes, early country and bluegrass, and Tin Pan Alley music. Along the way, we tell you forgotten stories about old Minnesota, play original music rooted in that history, and have a rip-roaring good time. Dedicated to creating an experience through old-time music and song with a focus on Minnesota history and story. We do what we love and we love what we do and we’re confident you’ll want to climb on board for the ride. The Skally Line’s main line-up is Fred Keller (mandolins) and Bill Cagley (guitar, banjo, and limberjack), but because we play all sorts of different shows–from teaching in schools to barn dances to everything in between–we have a group of folks we call to help out!

Later on Tuesday night at 7:30pm, the band Sawyer's Dream will take to the stage to perform. According to the posted announcement of the group, they are known for performing "70's styled Americana vocal harmony band with elements of pop, rock, and soul, featuring powerhouse male and female lead vocals and intricate harmony arrangements, much like the Mamas & the Papas, ABBA and Fleetwood Mac, with a unique modern twist."

You can get more info on Sawyer's Dream by heading to their website, here.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, June 21st, the group Stifle will play after the end of the parade. Stifle is a group of 4 brothers from Foley who perform music that is Modern Rock, Classic Rock, Modern County, Classic Country, and Oldies. The band also has original music as well. Stifle will take to the downtown stage at 8pm, which is after the grand parade.

It seems the parade route will be the same as last year due to the continued work on Highway 23 in Foley. The parade will be on Wednesday night and it starts at 6pm. You can learn more about Foley Fun Days by heading to their social media page, here.

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures