Are There Any Reasons For Optimism With The Vikings? [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Vikings laid a massive egg in their Week Two loss at Indianapolis. The Vikings are 0-2 so far this season and haven't even been competitive in the two games.

Lee Voss joined Dave Overlund on "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to recap the game and season-to-date. Among the topics of discussion is the lackluster pass rush, Dalvin Cook's usage, the offensive game plan, the toothless defensive line and overmatched secondary.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday on WJON.