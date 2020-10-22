Apollo Forced To Cancel Football Game Due To COVID Case

This Friday's Apollo football game against Bemidji at Michie Field has been canceled due to a COVID case with the Eagles' freshman team. The Lumberjacks will instead play against Edina.

The 9th grade football team, along with anyone on the sidelines during last Thursday's freshman game, is required to quarantine through October 29th.

"Contact tracing to rule out exposure of the Varsity and JV teams is underway, and those teams will quarantine for 72 hours or until further notice. All practices and games for the 9th grade, JV and Varsity teams are cancelled during this time," Apollo Activities Director Peter Hamerlinck said in an email.

Last week, the Tech Tigers were forced to cancel a game against Monticello due to a positive COVID test. The Eagles are scheduled to host Moorhead on October 30th.