Apollo Eagles Look To Maintain Momentum [VIDEO]

The Apollo Eagles continued their recent run of successes under head coach Justin Skaalerud in 2014, posting a 5-3 regular season record and a playoff win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.

However, the Eagles were topped by their biggest nemesis, Sartell, in a memorable playoff game to end the season. Connor Waldron hit a 37 yard field goal to give Apollo a late lead, but the Sabres drove the length of the field with just over a minute left and scored a touchdown to end the Eagles' season.

The Eagles lost a handful of starters heading into the 2015 season, most notably four-year starting quarterback Ben Alvord. However, coach Skaalerud says the Eagles still have the players to compete for the top spot in the new North Central District.

2015 SCHEDULE:

8/22 (Sat) vs Cambridge-Isanti 7 PM (SCSU)

8/28 @ Brainerd 7 PM

9/4 vs Alexandria 7 PM

9/11 @ Moorhead 7 PM

9/18 vs Willmar 7 PM

9/25 @ Tech 7 PM

10/2 vs Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

10/9 @ Sartell 7 PM