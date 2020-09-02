Apollo Boys Soccer Coach Chad Keller [PODCAST]

The Apollo boys soccer team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after defeating Bemidji 1-0 Tuesday night at Apollo High School. The Eagles will travel to Moorhead Thursday night for a matchup with the Spuds.

Eagles coach Chad Keller joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss the team's preparations for the season, the football players who went out for the team after the football season was postponed, the composition of his roster, what social distancing looks like on the pitch and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.