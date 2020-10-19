Apollo AD Peter Hamerlinck [PODCAST]

The Apollo Eagles recently wrapped up their traditional fall sports season with the exception of football, which has two games under its belt so far.

Peter Hamerlinck is the Activities Director at Apollo High School. He joined WJON to discuss how the soccer and cross country teams looked during COVID, the outlook for the football team, challenges ahead for Activities Directors in the area and more.

