Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway

Renaissance Fountain at Clemens Gardens (Richard Leguil, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year.

The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play.  A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.

Contestants may submit up to 10 entries.

There is a $500 prize for first place, a $300 prize for second place, and a $200 prize for third place.

The deadline is March 3rd and the winners will be announced in April.

