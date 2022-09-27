Tickets Available for the Water Circus at Crossroads in St. Cloud
The Cirque de Soliel shows that have been around for years, mostly in Las Vegas, are known for their crazy stunts, heights, acrobatics and great entertainment. One show, on a much lessor scale than those shows; but still a great show, will wrap up this weekend in Waite Park/St. Cloud at Crossroads mall.
Cirque Italia - Water Circus: Silver Unit has been going on for a few months in various cities, and will wrap up in St. Cloud this Sunday, October 2nd. Tickets are still available for shows Thursday, September 29th through Sunday.
What can you expect?
Cirque Italia has designed for two traveling water shows - Silver Unit and Gold Unit - a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this unique feature under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own!
Also, there is such a variety of acts within the show Something for everyone and every age group. Performers use ropes, trapezes, BMX bikes, and even roller skates. As their website describes - they push the boundaries of the human body. There may even be some mermaids and/or dinosaurs making an appearance.
So, how do you get tickets? Here is a link to the shows if the link below does not work. that are happening this weekend, Thursday through Sunday. Various times are available as well.
|Thursday Sep 29, 2022 7:30 pm
|Friday Sep 30, 2022 7:30 pm
|Saturday Oct 1, 2022 1:30 pm
|Saturday Oct 1, 2022 4:30 pm
|Saturday Oct 1, 2022 7:30 pm
|Sunday Oct 2, 2022 1:30 pm
|Sunday Oct 2, 2022 4:30 pm
