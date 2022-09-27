Tickets Available for the Water Circus at Crossroads in St. Cloud

The Cirque de Soliel shows that have been around for years, mostly in Las Vegas, are known for their crazy stunts, heights, acrobatics and great entertainment. One show, on a much lessor scale than those shows; but still a great show, will wrap up this weekend in Waite Park/St. Cloud at Crossroads mall.

Cirque Italia - Water Circus: Silver Unit has been going on for a few months in various cities, and will wrap up in St. Cloud this Sunday, October 2nd. Tickets are still available for shows Thursday, September 29th through Sunday.

What can you expect?

Also, there is such a variety of acts within the show Something for everyone and every age group. Performers use ropes, trapezes, BMX bikes, and even roller skates. As their website describes - they push the boundaries of the human body. There may even be some mermaids and/or dinosaurs making an appearance.

So, how do you get tickets? Here is a link to the shows if the link below does not work. that are happening this weekend, Thursday through Sunday. Various times are available as well.

Thursday Sep 29, 2022 7:30 pm View Seats Friday Sep 30, 2022 7:30 pm View Seats Saturday Oct 1, 2022 1:30 pm View Seats Saturday Oct 1, 2022 4:30 pm View Seats Saturday Oct 1, 2022 7:30 pm View Seats Sunday Oct 2, 2022 1:30 pm View Seats Sunday Oct 2, 2022 4:30 pm