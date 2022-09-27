Election 2022: 3 Running for 2 Rockville City Council Seats

ROCKVILLE -- Three people are running for two open seats on the Rockville City Council. Two candidates are incumbents in Bill Becker and Brian Herberg, the third is Julie Heying.

BRIAN HERBERG:

Brian Herberg is a life-long resident and a former mayor of Rockville. He says his heart has been in the community since the day he moved to town, which is why he is seeking re-election.

Herberg says his knowledge and experience in city government will be helpful in the future growth and development of the community.

There are regulations that are mandated by the state that we have to follow. It's not easy to walk off the street and understand what goes on. There is all kinds of rules and factors that go into making managing and growing a city. Until you've been in the hot seat, it's hard to pick up on it.

Herberg says improving the city's infrastructure and business development are some of his top priorities.

He says he has a passion for this work and wants to continue to see Rockville thrive.

JULIE HEYING:

Julie Heying and her family moved to Rockville in 1995. She says she has a passion for volunteering serving on a number of clubs and organizations throughout the area.

Heying says she decided to run for city council because she was disappointed with how the city has handled certain issues over the last year.

She says she believes she can bring a fresh approached to Rockville.

I want to be the voice of Rockville. I want people to know I will listen, hear their concerns and find out what they're thinking. I believe people want to speak up but either don't or are afraid. I want to be the people's voice in the community.

Heying says if elected she wants to enhance the lines of communication between the city and the residents to make sure everyone knows what is happening within the community.

BILL BECKER:

Bill Becker has served on the council for about 15 years, is the chair of the planning commission, and the director of emergency management for the city. He also ran for mayor a few years ago.

Becker says he's an advocate for change and embraces new ideas and perspectives.

I am for change, and that's hard for some people. However, I am for change as this community is seeing an influx of younger families moving into our city.

Becker says he wants to continue to see Rockville grow from both from a residential standpoint and business development. He also wants to continue to remain fiscally responsible with the taxpayers money.