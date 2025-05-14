An Unforgettable Season For Sartell Boys Tennis Unfolds
The Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis team has enjoyed a great regular season and the great regular season has earned them a Central Lakes Conference Championship and #1 seed in their sub-section. The Sabres finished the regular season with a 9-1 CLC mark and 16-5 overall record. The conference title for Sartell Boys Tennis was their first in school history.
Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis coach Jared Saue joined me on WJON. He says their success starts with their upper classman, leadership and dedication which began with offseason work. Saue highlights their top singles players Jack Michaud, Dane Kenning, and Seth Davidson. Saue says they have 18 wins in the single lineups this season. He says they have mixed up the rest of the players based on matchups and the team has responded well.
Saue says their goal is to make it to state and he feels they have the players to do it.
The Sabres start sub-section playoffs today with a quarterfinal match with Bemidji at 4:30pm at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.
Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Tennis Roster:
|Name
|Year
|Bemboom, Aaden
|10
|Burns, Alex
|9
|Crowe, Eli
|11
|Dale, Robert
|10
|Davidson, Seth
|12
|Gerads, William
|10
|Herbst, Franklin
|9
|Hommerding, Michael
|12
|Kenning, Dane
|10
|Knoernschild, Isaac
|9
|Koshiol, Alexander
|9
|Larson, Tyler
|12
|Lewis, Maddox
|11
|Lins, Otavio
|12
|May, Oliver
|12
|McGraw, Elijah
|10
|Meling, Liam
|9
|Michaud, Jack
|12
|Nelson, Finnean
|11
|Otto, Collin
|10
|Rankin, Collin
|11
|Schneider, Braydon
|11
|Schreiber, Logan
|12
|Siemens, Adam
|9
|Sigurdson, Easton
|10
|Steil, Charlie
|12
|Vos, Ryon
|12
|Wills, Liam
|9
|Woods, Chase
|9
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jared Saue, it is available below.