An Unforgettable Season For Sartell Boys Tennis Unfolds

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis team has enjoyed a great regular season and the great regular season has earned them a Central Lakes Conference Championship and #1 seed in their sub-section. The Sabres finished the regular season with a 9-1 CLC mark and 16-5 overall record. The conference title for Sartell Boys Tennis was their first in school history.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis coach Jared Saue joined me on WJON. He says their success starts with their upper classman, leadership and dedication which began with offseason work. Saue highlights their top singles players Jack Michaud, Dane Kenning, and Seth Davidson. Saue says they have 18 wins in the single lineups this season. He says they have mixed up the rest of the players based on matchups and the team has responded well.

Saue says their goal is to make it to state and he feels they have the players to do it.

The Sabres start sub-section playoffs today with a quarterfinal match with Bemidji at 4:30pm at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Tennis Roster:

Name Year Bemboom, Aaden 10 Burns, Alex 9 Crowe, Eli 11 Dale, Robert 10 Davidson, Seth 12 Gerads, William 10 Herbst, Franklin 9 Hommerding, Michael 12 Kenning, Dane 10 Knoernschild, Isaac 9 Koshiol, Alexander 9 Larson, Tyler 12 Lewis, Maddox 11 Lins, Otavio 12 May, Oliver 12 McGraw, Elijah 10 Meling, Liam 9 Michaud, Jack 12 Nelson, Finnean 11 Otto, Collin 10 Rankin, Collin 11 Schneider, Braydon 11 Schreiber, Logan 12 Siemens, Adam 9 Sigurdson, Easton 10 Steil, Charlie 12 Vos, Ryon 12 Wills, Liam 9 Woods, Chase 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jared Saue, it is available below.