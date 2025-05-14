An Unforgettable Season For Sartell Boys Tennis Unfolds

An Unforgettable Season For Sartell Boys Tennis Unfolds

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Tennis (photo courtesy of Jared Saue)

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis team has enjoyed a great regular season and the great regular season has earned them a Central Lakes Conference Championship and #1 seed in their sub-section.  The Sabres finished the regular season with a 9-1 CLC mark and 16-5 overall record.  The conference title for Sartell Boys Tennis was their first in school history.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis coach Jared Saue joined me on WJON.  He says their success starts with their upper classman, leadership and dedication which began with offseason work.  Saue highlights their top singles players Jack Michaud, Dane Kenning, and Seth Davidson.  Saue says they have 18 wins in the single lineups this season.  He says they have mixed up the rest of the players based on matchups and the team has responded well.

Saue says their goal is to make it to state and he feels they have the players to do it.

The Sabres start sub-section playoffs today with a quarterfinal match with Bemidji at 4:30pm at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Tennis Roster:

NameYear
Bemboom, Aaden10
Burns, Alex9
Crowe, Eli11
Dale, Robert10
Davidson, Seth12
Gerads, William10
Herbst, Franklin9
Hommerding, Michael12
Kenning, Dane10
Knoernschild, Isaac9
Koshiol, Alexander9
Larson, Tyler12
Lewis, Maddox11
Lins, Otavio12
May, Oliver12
McGraw, Elijah10
Meling, Liam9
Michaud, Jack12
Nelson, Finnean11
Otto, Collin10
Rankin, Collin11
Schneider, Braydon11
Schreiber, Logan12
Siemens, Adam9
Sigurdson, Easton10
Steil, Charlie12
Vos, Ryon12
Wills, Liam9
Woods, Chase9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jared Saue, it is available below.

 

 

Come Visit Big Lake in Pictures

Filed Under: Jared Saue, Sartell Boys Tennis
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports