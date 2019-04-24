Amateur Baseball: Luxemburg Tops Kimball

The first amateur game in the area took place in Kimball between two of the top Class C teams, certainly in the Central Valley and maybe all of Region 11C.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

The Brewers put up three runs in the first inning, with a couple hits, a pair of walks and a couple of miscues by the Express. After the first inning both teams put up a single run. It was very well played ball game, for such a early season game.

The Brewers left hander, JT Harren started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Right handed veteran, Sam Iten, threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Right hander, Casey Underwood threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Big right hander, Reed Pfannenstein threw two innings to earn the save, he issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Brewers left five runners stranded, so after the first inning they had very few reach base.

The Brewers were led on offense by lefty Chase Aleshire, he went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and big lefty, Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 2 for 4. Sam Iten went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and JT Harren went 1 for 2. Reed Pfannenstein was credited with a RBI on a fielder’s choice. Luke Harren was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Derrick Orth earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth earned a walk.

The Express’s, right hander, Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw five innings. He had some control issues in the first inning, he really settled down after that. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Lefty Zach Dingmann threw three innings in relief, He gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Right hander, Andy Dingmann, threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Express’s Ben Johnson led the offense, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Dingmann went 2 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt earned a pair of walks. Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Adam Beyer earned a walk.

Next Up:

Cold Spring Rockies @ Luxemburg Brewers Sunday April 28 th (2:00)