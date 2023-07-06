Albany Man Hurt in Crash in Todd County

Albany Man Hurt in Crash in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 287 near Long Prairie.

Seventy-eight-year-old Robert Klassen was driving south when his car left the road and went into the ditch.

Klassen was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

