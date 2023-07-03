Loose Clothing Causes Motorcycle Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Loose clothing was to blame for a Sunday evening motorcycle crash.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Beck of Eden Prairie was driving north on Highway 169 south of Princeton when a piece of clothing got caught in the rear tire of the bike.



The motorcycle came to rest on its side and was blocking the right lane of traffic.

Beck was sent to the Princeton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES