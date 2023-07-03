Legion Baseball Update

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

I will bring you game summaries of the following American Legion Teams this summer. ROGER MISCHKE

COLD SPRING POST 455

SARTELL POST 277

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76

ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

SARTELL POST 277 5 FOLEY POST 298 2

(Thursday June 29th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their rivals the Foley Post 298, backed by five timely hits. Their starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brendon Boesen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win.

Their offense was led by Andrew Ritter, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Drew Geiger went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Gavan Schulte went 1-off-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Kade Lewis earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Foley Post 298 starting pitcher was Gavin Owen, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. D. Beck threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

Their offense was Keagon Frisbie, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Gavyn Wirth went 1-for-4. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jace Molitor went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-4 and Bryce Gapinski earned a walk. Gavin Owen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brett Leabch earned a walk and D. Beck was hit by a pitch.

LITTLE FALLS POST 4611 SARTELL POST 277 9

(Thursday June 29th)

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their Sub-State rivals Sartell Post 277, backed by ten hits and aided by nine walks. Little Falls took an early lead and Sartell tied the game at nine in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Post 46 put up two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Beau Thoma started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Knopik went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned four walks, had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Matt Phillipp went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Alex Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk and Hudson Pilippi earned two walks. Charlie Smieja earned a walk and he scored a run and Joey Welinski earned a walk.

The Sartell legion starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Fish threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued three walks. Gavan Schulte threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Wes Johnson, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Jake Grubele went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Will Thompson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Simones went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Geiger went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 6 ST. CLOUD 76ers 3

(Thursday June 29th)

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their Sub-State rivals the 76ers, backed by five timely hits, including a triple and a double. They played solid defense in support of their pitcher. Cullen Posch threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Bemboom, he went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Gibbons went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Ethan Mader earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Keegan Patterson earned two walks and he scored one run.

The St. Cloud Post 76ers starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recored three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elijah Novak, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Parker Schultz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kadyn Mork and 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Lieser was credited for a RBI. Noah Thies went 1-for-3, Joe Hess earned two walks and he scored a run and Jackson Sheetz earned two walks and he scored one run.

COLD SPRING POST 455 10 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 `

(Thursday June 29th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated their Sub-State rivals the St. Cloud Chutes, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. They were aided by seven walks and they had a huge inning, they put up five runs in the fourth inning. Their starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cole Fuchs, went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Logan Bauer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grady Notch went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Blake Tylutki was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Luke VanErp earned a walk and he scored a run, Kaden Rausch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady Weber earned a walk.

The Chutes starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, seven walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jon Brew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Trevor Fleege went 2-for-4. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Cade Simones went 1-for-3, Jackson Phillipp earned a walk and Cooper Kosiba scored a run.

COLD SPRING POST 455 8 ALBANY POST 482 1

(Saturday July 1st)

The Post 455 defeated their rivals Post 482, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Grady Notch threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Post 455 offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Grady Notch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Jordan Theisen went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Evan Acheson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Bauer earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI and Blake Tylutki earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jack Spanier went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.