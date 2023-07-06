The Eagles Landing at the Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Eagles are making a stop in Minnesota this fall on their "The Long Goodbye" final tour.

The band will perform at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, November 17th.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38 times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum.

The Eagles' current lineup includes Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmitt, and Joe Walsh, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glen Frey.

Steely Dan will be the opening act on this tour.

Tickets for the St. Paul show go on sale Friday, July 14th. For ticket information, find the details here.

