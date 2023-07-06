What Do You Have Left On Your St. Cloud Summer Bucket List? [GALLERY]

We are now past the Fourth of July, which means that summer is halfway over in Central Minnesota. How many of these summer essentials have you been able to cross off your summer bucket list?

1. ATTENDED SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

If you haven't attended one of these weekly events this summer, you have five more chances to get there!

2. TOOK A DIP IN A QUARRY

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Did you make it to the Quarries this summer for a refreshing dip? If not, it looks like temps should be in the 80's this weekend!

3. ATTENDED A CONCERT AT THE LEDGE

Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media loading...

The third summer of The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park was stocked with local and national acts. Did you catch any of them? The Ledge will host the Jimmy Buffett tribute "Margaritaville" from July 18-20, Incubus on July 26th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 12th, Blues Traveler August 16th, the Doobie Brothers on August 18th and Lindsey Sterling on August 22nd.

Get our free mobile app

4. ATE ON A PATIO

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Have you had a chance to sit outside on a beautiful summer night and eat a meal? The clock is ticking!

5. PLAYED MINI GOLF AT SUMMERLAND

attachment-Charlie loading...

We all love to hit the links and at Summerland you have two courses to choose from!

6. ATTENDED A ST CLOUD ROX GAME

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com loading...

If you didn't cross this one off of your list yet, it's not too late! The season ends on August 12th.

7. WALKED THROUGH MUNSINGER/CLEMENS GARDENS

(Photo: WJON) (Photo: WJON) loading...

This is one that I shockingly haven't done yet!

The official end of summer isn't until September 22nd, so there is still time to check some of these items off of your list for 2022!