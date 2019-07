The Lynx lost 79-74 at Las Vegas Sunday night to fall to 10-9. Odyssey Sims led the Lynx with 19 points and both Stephanie Talbot and Sylvia Fowles each scored 14 points for Minnesota. Liz Cambage led the Aces with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lynx will host Washington at 12 p.m. Wednesday.