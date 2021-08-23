Central Minnesota Amateur baseball teams had lots of success on the opening weekend of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. Games were played in Waconia, Hamburg and Chaska. The Sartell Muskies beat the Hutchinson Huskies 4-1, The Foley Lumberjacks downed the Stark Longhorns 6-4, the Luxemburg Brewers defeated the St. Benedict Saints 5-2, the Maple Lake Lakers won 4-2 over the Milroy Irish, the Kimball Express won their first game 3-0 over the Union Hill Lakers, and Spring Hill downed the Delano Athletics 4-3.

The Richmond Royals lost 4-3 to the Dumont Saints, the Paynesville Pirates were knocked out by the Austin Greyhounds 6-2 and the St. Stephen Steves lost to the Princeton Panthers 1-0.

The Watkins Clippers, St. Martin Martins and Avon Lakers are received first round byes and did not play this past weekend.

Coming up this weekend; The Sartell Muskies will play the Wanamingo Jacks at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Waconia. The Foley Lumberjacks will play the Waconia Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Waconia. The Maple Lake Lakers will play the Jordan Brewers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska. The Luxemburg Brewers will play the Ada Athletics at 11 a.m. Sunday in Waconia. The Kimball Express will play the Alexandria Black Sox at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska. The Avon Lakers will play the Watertown Red Devils at 11 a.m. Sunday in Chaska. Spring Hill will play the New Ulm Brewers at 7 p.m. Saturday in Waconia. The Watkins Clippers play the Princeton Panthers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Waconia and the St. Martin Martins will match up with the Fergus Falls Hurricanes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska.

The tournament will continue through Labor Day.