5 Local Teams Still Alive in the Class C State Amateur Tourney

The Sartell Muskies defeated the Wanamingo Jacks 4-1 Friday in Waconia to advance to play the Bluffton Braves at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Waconia. The Luxemburg Brewers survived with a 13-7 win over the Ada Athletics Sunday in Waconia. Luxemburg will play the Waconia Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chaska. The Maple Lake Lakers won 2-0 Saturday against the Jordan Brewers. Maple Lake will play the Alexandria Black Sox at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska.

The Watkins Clippers knocked out the Princeton Panthers 5-0 Saturday in Waconia and the St. Martin Martins defeated the Fergus Falls Hurricanes 5-0 Saturday in Waconia. Watkins will play St. Martin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Chaska. The Sobieski Skis beat the Isanti Redbirds 6-5 in Chaska Sunday and will play the Dumont Saints at 11 a.m. Saturday in Waconia.

The Kimball Express lost 2-1 to the Alexandria Black Sox Saturday in Waconia. The Waconia Lakers downed the Foley Lumberjacks 3-0 Friday in Waconia. The Watertown Red Devils defeated the Avon Lakers 8-1 Sunday in Chaska. The New Ulm Brewers eliminated Spring Hill 2-1 Sunday in Waconia.

The tournament continues Labor Day Monday with the championship game to be played at noon in Waconia on Labor Day.