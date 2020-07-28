8th Inning Rally Falls Short as Rox Fall to Moon Dogs

The St. Cloud Rox were down 6-1 going into the 8th inning against Mankato on Tuesday night, and while they were able to make things interesting, they ultimately lost to the Moon Dogs 6-4. Nate Swarts knocked in 2 with a double to cut the deficit to 6-3 and Garett Delano made it a 2 run game shortly after with a sacrifice fly. Nate Rombach also added a sacrifice fly earlier in the game.

Trent Schoeberl got the start for St. Cloud, allowing 4 runs in 4 innings of work while striking out 3.

The Rox begin a 6 game home stand Wednesday night against the Rochester Honkers, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Pregame starts at 6:35 PM on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.