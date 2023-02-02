8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching The Super Bowl

Okay, maybe there's a slight exaggeration when I say we will enjoy apps/food here in Minnesota more than watching the Super Bowl. But then again, I might not be. Our team, the Minnesota Vikings, have not made a Super Bowl appearance since 1977. For the few that don't know, we have made a total of four Super Bowl appearances and lost all of them.

So maybe it's not a complete lie when I say we would enjoy these snacks more than watching the Super Bowl? As shared by other Minnesotans here are a few of those wonderful apps you might get to enjoy if you're going to a party, hosting one or just making it to share by yourself at home. You enjoy however you want. Without any further ado

8 Apps (or Food) Minnesota Enjoy:

1. Pizza

Photo by Alan Hardman on Unsplash Photo by Alan Hardman on Unsplash loading...

In my own little poll via Facebook and asking people while out watching football in the St. Cloud area, an overwhelming amount of people said they love pizza while watching football. When asked if they'd have it while watching the Super Bowl, almost all I asked said YES. The great thing is you can make pretty much anyone and everyone happy with it. It's easy to order and pick up or have it delivered and there are so many topping options. You just can't go wrong!

2. Minnesota Sushi

Image Credit: Simply Sara Kitchen via YouTube Image Credit: Simply Sara Kitchen via YouTube loading...

Many will call them pickle roll-ups but we know it's really Minnesota Sushi and it's a staple at almost any party you go too. So it's only natural we would enjoy this snack more than watching the Super Bowl, right?

RECIPE HERE

3. BBQ Lil' Smokies

Image Credit: Ashley. The Recipe Rebel via YouTube Image Credit: Ashley. The Recipe Rebel via YouTube loading...

Little smokies actually was a very popular choice and in more ways than one. This was the first way many brought up, having them smothered in BBQ sauce, cooked and kept warm in your crockpot. If the BBQ sauce was homemade, even better.

RECIPE HERE

4. Lil' Smokies Wrapped in Bacon

Image Credit: Allrecipes via YouTube Image Credit: Allrecipes via YouTube loading...

This was the second most popular way to have little smokies. Wrap it in bacon, sprinkle on brown sugar to caramelize when it bakes and it's pure appetizer heaven. My mouth is already watering thinking about having these.

RECIPE HERE

5. Buffalo Wings

Image Credit: Tasty via YouTube Image Credit: Tasty via YouTube loading...

It's true, there are plenty of places that you can just go and order and pick up wings. But have you ever made them? Might I recommend an air fryer to get your wings really crispy if you do. That machine does wonders, my boyfriend and I love ours. Also my personal favorite sauce is Frank's Buffalo Sauce, but you can certainly make your own or use what you like. The last thing I ask, boneless or traditional? I'm a traditional gal myself.

RECIPE HERE

6. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Image Credit: BuzzFeedVideo via YouTube Image Credit: BuzzFeedVideo via YouTube loading...

This is my personal favorite and enjoy making a lot, so was happy to hear from other Minnesotans that I wasn't the only one. There are a few different recipes out there, but it's mostly the same. Which one you use, will mainly be if you prefer blue cheese or ranch better. It's ranch for me, every single time.

Pro Tip: When it comes to shredding your chicken, a co-worker changed my life, when he told me shred it with your mixer. It's life changing and a serious time saver.

RECIPE HERE

7. Chips & Salsa

Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash loading...

Don't need a recipe for this one, it's pretty easy. Buy your favorite chips and your favorite salsa and enjoy. Unless you want to make salsa, then more power to you! I have learned though, dating someone from Texas, most salsa around here is not hot enough for his taste buds, so I might need to get better at making my own...for the rest of you, if you are having a party, having this on hand would be a good idea.

8. Chili Cheese Dip

Image Credit: Hormel Chili via YouTube Image Credit: Hormel Chili via YouTube loading...

This is a Minnesota must have dip. Chili Cheese Dip, and not just any but Hormel Chili Cheese Dip, specifically for most with no beans! We've been making this since before I can remember in my family. There has never been a Super Bowl party that it wasn't there and I am sure this year will be no different. The official recipe from HORMEL themselves is HERE. My family does the Hormel Chili no beans, a half a block of velveeta cheese and a block of cream cheese.

As you can see the list could really go on and on. A few others off the top of my head include, pigs in a blanket, chili, tacos, seven layer dip. You get the pictures. Even if you aren't a giant football fan, chances are you like the food or the commercials during the big game. So hopefully this gave you a few ideas on what you could be enjoying or making. If you have any other thoughts please share them with me in a message via our app!

