Nasty Minnesota ‘Treat’ Has Tainted the Sushi Name. Just Why?

When I googled "Minnesota Sushi" this is NOT what I was looking for. Minnesota - what has happened here? Now, granted I have been away from Minnesota for many years. But I was born and raised in Minneapolis and this was NOT a thing when I was here. Either that or I owe my family a big 'Thank You' for never introducing me to it.

Since leaving California, the one food that I really miss is sushi. I'm talking about pulled fresh from the ocean hours before it hit my plate sushi. So in a moment of weakness, while grasping at straws, I thought just maybe there was a restaurant nearby that somehow had fresh sushi. But instead I saw this.

Ham, cream cheese and dill pickles. Each ingredient on their own is ok. Who put them together and decided to make it look like sushi? I want to meet them so I can reprimand them! Why is there even a 'recipe' for this?

INGREDIENTS:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons Dill Pickle Dip Mix

½ pound thinly sliced deli ham, (about 8 slices)

8 medium-sized dill pickles

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium bowl, combine first two ingredients; vigorously mix until well combined.

Spread 2 tablespoons over each slice of ham. Place a pickle on one end of ham and roll up. Refrigerate 20 minutes or up to sever hours. Slice before serving.

Makes 8 servings.

It really should just say: open packages, slather and roll. Now walk to trash can, throw away and call Grub Hub to deliver something that's actually edible.

