76ers Beat the Timberwolves on Buzzer Beater

Philadelphia -- The Timberwolves came from down double figures to tie the game with just seconds remaining only to see the Robert Covington hit a fade away buzzer beater to allow Philadelphia to top the Wolves 93-91 Tuesday night.

Zach LaVine led the Wolves with 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 15 rebounds. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 25 points.

The Timberwolves are 11-24 and will play at Washington Friday at 6pm, pregame on WJON at 5:30.