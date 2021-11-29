3 GOP Candidates for MN Attorney General in St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD - The three Republican candidates who have announced they are running for the job as Minnesota's Attorney General will all be in St. Cloud Tuesday night.

The Senate District 14 Republicans are holding a forum at the Best Western Kelly Inn in downtown St. Cloud starting at 6:30 p.m.

Dennis Smith, Lynne Torgerson, and Doug Wardlow have all agreed to attend the event.

Expected topics during the forum include crime, vaccine mandates, election security, among other issues.

The public is welcome to attend but there is a $15 admission fee to cover the cost of renting the space.

Current Attorney General Keith Ellison recently announced he is seeking re-election in November of next year.

